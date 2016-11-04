Use These Tips For A Fantastic Traveling Experience

If you have ever had one of those trips where everything went wrong and you were totally scatterbrained, we have a few tips for you. This article is just what you need to get your vacation head on straight and plan the trip of your dreams: one that is hassle free.

If you're going to be travelling by air, make sure you don't put any valuables or electronics in your checked luggage. Luggage handlers aren't known to be gentle and any electronics may end up damaged during transport. Airlines are also known to lose luggage and you don't want to take a chance of losing something valuable.

If you are traveling with children, a backpack or other bag packed with new and interesting toys and activities is a good idea. Make sure that these are things they are not normally allowed to play with, or special things for trips only. It will give them something to look forward to and they will be entertained longer.

Use plenty of plastic when packing. Putting your clothes, toiletries, and other items in clear plastic bags is always a smart way to pack when traveling. Not only does it help you organize, it also keeps your possessions safe. If the bag should be exposed to the elements on the tarmac, the contents of your bag will stay dry.

Always keep bottled water with you when you travel. In some countries tap water is not suitable for human consumption and may contain bacteria that could make you very ill. Filters alone don't always remove these harmful microorganisms, so either buy commercial bottle water from a reliable source or boil all water before you drink it.

If you wind up traveling through a small airport, look online ahead of time to find out what services are offered there. Many smaller airports will have charter airlines; they may not show up when searching for rates, and they may be able to offer better deals than the big companies.

If you're planning an expensive vacation or trip, you might want to consider purchasing travel insurance. If an emergency comes up or you or your travel companion fall ill, you don't want to be stuck, begging the airline or cruise company to refund your money. If you have good travel insurance, you don't have to worry about spending your hard-earned vacation money, laying around at home with the flu.

Always look up recent reviews to the travel destinations and hotels that you plan on visiting. The more reviews a place has, the more reliable it is and the easier you can figure out if the place is one you want to stay at. If the review has photos, even better. Pictures tell more than words can, most times.

In most parts of the world, it is considered good etiquette to ask someone for permission when taking their picture. Many people will become very offended if you take their photograph without asking, and this could even lead to violence. It is better to simply get their permission first than risk offense.

When traveling by airplane it is crucial to arrive early. You will have to find a place to park, wait in long lines at security checkpoints, and there's always the possibility that the airline oversold the flight. When using the airlines, always give your self lots of extra time.

If you plan to travel for more than a weekend, inform your bosses two weeks prior to leaving so that they can find someone to cover your responsibilities before hand. This way, you are not relying on someone who merely says they will cover for you and you have respectfully informed them the reasons of your absence.

When driving with more than one adult, especially if one is your spouse, try to share the driving responsibilities. This is especially helpful when driving long distances. This provides a break to the driver, so that he or she, can just sit back and relax for a while during the trip, too.

Try to pack light when travelling. The last thing you want to be doing when is lugging heavy bags and suitcases through airport terminals and onto buses and trains. Only pack items that you are sure you will need and think about which items you could buy at your destination.

There is no doubt that travel plan hiccups can be frustrating. Delays and scheduling conflicts occur every day. Only two people can deal with these issues, which are you and your agent. Even though things start out civil, one of you can easily lose patience. Be positive and maintain your cool. You will be more likely to get what you want this way, making your trip less stressful.

Knowing what is and is not allowed on an airplane can save you a hassle at the airport. Many people do not realize that simple everyday items such as hand lotion, sunscreen, etc., are considered spreads and either need to be in a clear plastic bag, or in your checked luggage. It is best to check with the TSA website before you leave for your trip to ensure smooth sailing at the airport.

In conclusion, there are many tips that can easily be followed to optimize your traveling experience. By learning and memorizing these tips, you have learned that there are things about traveling that you never even knew. Just remember, vacations are about fun, so first and foremost, relax and enjoy yourself!